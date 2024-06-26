A former CNN anchor has won his Democratic primary in New York’s 1st congressional district, setting up what’s expected to be a high-profile fight against Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., in November.
John Avlon, who was also once a speechwriter for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Republican, was up against former Stony Brook University professor Nancy Goroff. Goroff ran and lost in the district in 2020.
