A former congressional candidate and retired WWE wrestler turned himself in to Las Vegas police on Wednesday evening after an arrest warrant for open murder was issued for him earlier in the day.
Dan Rodimer, 45, was identified Wednesday as the suspect in an alleged altercation that turned deadly inside a Las Vegas resort room in October, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The department said medical personnel responded to a call for help inside a resort
