Ex-Democratic leader who mulled dropping Clinton spurns critics

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The former head of the U.S. Democratic National Committee on Sunday defended her assertion that she had seriously considered proposing to replace Hillary Clinton as the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, and said her critics could “go to hell.”
