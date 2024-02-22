A former FBI informant who was arrested last week on charges of lying to the bureau about the Bidens’ alleged business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company, was re-arrested Thursday after a judge deemed him a flight risk.
Alexander Smirnov, 43, was released by a Nevada judge earlier this week. A California judge ordered him arrested again on Thursday after federal prosecutors argued Smirnov, who holds dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship, was a flight risk.
The informant, Alexand
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Teamsters union gave max donation to RNC after meeting with Trump - February 22, 2024
- Tribal leader calls for bipartisanship in address to Wisconsin Legislature - February 22, 2024
- Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens’ business dealings re-arrested - February 22, 2024