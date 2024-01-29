Charles Littlejohn, the ex-IRS contractor responsible for leaking former President Trump’s tax returns, was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday.
Judge Ana Reyes condemned Littlejohn’s actions when handing down the sentence, saying the leak was “an intolerable attack on our constitutional democracy.”
“The press tells us Democracy dies in darkness. It also dies in lawlessness,” the judge said. “There are numerous lawful means to br
