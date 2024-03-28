MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura has announced he is entering the cannabis market as a seller, as the state still figures out retail sales of the drug on the heels of legalizing marijuana for adults last year.
Ventura is launching his own brand of cannabis edibles in partnership with Retro Bakery, which is based in suburban Minneapolis and producing hemp-derived THC edibles under the Jesse Ventura Farms brand, Minnesota Public Radio reported.
DAILY
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Politics: Trump mourns fallen officer - March 28, 2024
- Georgia sports betting amendment clears committee, but still needs Dem votes to pass - March 28, 2024
- State makes retail theft a felony as organized crime proliferates - March 28, 2024