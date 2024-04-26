Former MLB star and U.S. Senate candidate Steve Garvey said if he’s elected to Congress he’d push for Ivy League colleges and universities to appear before Congress to testify about their failure to protect their Jewish students.

“At this time, next year, as a sitting U.S. senator, I would call to have committees that will talk to these presidents and leadership and ask why they haven’t protected their students,” the California Republican told Fox News Dig

