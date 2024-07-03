Steve Garvey, the Republican Senate candidate vying to fill the late Dianne Feinstein’s seat, is calling for Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon to prosecute those responsible for the violence that occurred outside a prominent Jewish synagogue in Hollywood last week.

“It was unconscionable what happened,” Garvey told Fox News Digital in a video call from his team’s van during his weeklong trip to Israel. “Again, this is literally a hat

[Read Full story at source]