Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has confirmed he is in Lebanon saying he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged” Japanese justice system, raising questions about how one of the world’s most-recognized executives exited Japan months before his trial.
