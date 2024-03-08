Expelled former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is back in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday night to watch President Biden’s State of the Union address.
Santos told reporters it’s his first time being back in the building since he was booted from the House of Representatives late last year along bipartisan lines, with 105 of his fellow Republicans joining Democrats in voting him out.
He said he came to watch the primetime address, noting that as a former member he still retains privileg
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Ex-Rep George Santos returns to Capitol Hill for Biden’s State of the Union address - March 7, 2024
- Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to disrupt SOTU near Capitol: ‘Biden’s legacy is genocide’ - March 7, 2024
- House Republicans zero in on border chaos with video series on ‘Faces of Biden’s State of the Union in Crisis’ - March 7, 2024