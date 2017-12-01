Ex-Trump adviser Flynn charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI, according to court documents released on Friday, in an escalation of an investigation into alleged ties to Russia that has cast a cloud over President Donald Trump’s administration.
