Ex-Trump attorney Cohen hands over new documents to Congress

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen provided the U.S. House Intelligence Committee with new documents and may hand over more, the panel’s chairman said after a day-long hearing behind closed doors.
