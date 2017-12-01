Ex-U.S. NSA employee pleads guilty to taking classified documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A former U.S. National Security Agency employee pleaded guilty on Friday to illegally taking classified information outside the spy agency that an intelligence official said was later stolen from his home computer by Russian hackers.
