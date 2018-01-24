Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor apologizes ahead of sentencing for sexual abuse

LANSING, Mich. (Reuters) – The disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar, apologized to his victims on Wednesday ahead of his sentencing for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of testimony from more than 160 of his victims.
