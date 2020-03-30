ExactCare Expands Capacity to Support More New Patients with Chronic Conditions

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Innovative Home Pharmacy Model Plays a Critical Role in Reducing Unnecessary Hospital and ER Admissions During Public Health Crisis

CLEVELAND, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ExactCare, a national healthcare services company and long-term-care at home pharmacy provider, has expanded capacity to support a significantly higher volume of new patients in response to provider organizations and health plans increasing referrals of their patients and members due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

ExactCare provides comprehensive medication management and home delivery designed to support the unique needs of patients with multiple chronic conditions. For these patients, medications are often essential to sustaining life and difficult to manage. Current COVID-19 restrictions, including state-issued stay-at-home orders and social distancing recommendations, are creating new and significant barriers to obtaining and taking medications for many of these individuals with complex health circumstances.

“The patients we serve are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those with underlying health conditions and the elderly,” said Dale Wollschleger, R.Ph., ExactCare CEO and President. “Many of these patients struggle to access, understand and properly take their medications under regular circumstances. These challenges are only magnified by the current public health crisis, especially for those who may rely on a friend or family caregiver outside their household for support. ExactCare is uniquely positioned to help by giving these patients the support they need to stay adherent to their prescribed medication regimens—and to stay safe and healthy at home.”

By improving overall patient health and quality of life, ExactCare has earned the trust of local and national healthcare organizations, including health plans, home health agencies and other providers. The company’s innovative approach to home pharmacy services has been proven to reduce ER visits, hospitalizations and readmissions, as well as total cost of care.

“The support ExactCare provides is needed now more than ever,” said Brad Hess, R.Ph., ExactCare Chief Operating Officer and former National Pharmacy Director for a global chain retailer. “Our team members are a critical component of the exceptional care we provide patients, and we understand they, too, may be facing challenges at this time. We’re heavily focusing on how we can expand our support for them, including remote workforce capabilities, financial support, fuel stipends, office meals, and schedule flexibility for child and elder care.”

To support its continued growth, ExactCare is hiring for a number of positions, including pharmacy technicians and phone-based customer service roles. Visit www.exactcare.com/careers for more information.

About ExactCare
ExactCare is a pharmacy that provides solutions to overcome medication-related and chronic care challenges for patients with complex medical needs and chronic conditions. Founded in 2009, the company drives better health for patients and better clinical and economic outcomes for the health care organizations that care for them—including health plans, PBMs, ACOs, home health organizations and other providers. ExactCare’s core solution provides a long-term-care level of pharmacy service to patients in their homes, with a focus on improving patient adherence to prescribed medications and enabling safer, more effective medication regimens. ExactCare is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with a second facility in Dallas, Texas, and is licensed to serve patients nationwide. For more information, visit www.exactcare.com.

Contact:
Kara Slater, Vice President of Marketing, ExactCare
216-606-5078
[email protected]

