EXACTECH MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Exactech, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Exactech, Inc. (“Exactech” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to affiliates of private equity firm TPG Capital (“TPG”). On December 4, 2017, the two parties announced the signing of an amended merger agreement pursuant to which TPG will acquire Exactech in a merger in a deal worth $737 million. As a result of the merger, Exactech shareholders are only anticipated to receive $49.25 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Exactech.

Andrews & Springer’s investigation so far has revealed that the consideration Exactech shareholders are expected to receive is inadequate. Our investigation has also revealed that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have conflicts of interest thus making the process and consideration unfair.

