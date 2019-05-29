Exactus Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”), a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in Hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 4th, 2019 at 10 AM PST / 1PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Phil Young, CEO of Exactus, Inc. will be presenting and meeting with investors throughout the day.

EVENT DETAILS DATE: 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational – June 4th & 5th, 2019 LOCATION: Luxe Sunset Blvd. Hotel – 11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 IN ATTENDANCE: 230 companies and over 1,000 individuals

“We are pleased to present the Exactus story to the investment community at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational on June 4th,” states Phil Young, CEO of Exactus, Inc. “The CBD market is estimated to grow to over $22 billion in consumer sales by 2022 and Exactus is well-positioned to take its place as a leader in the market. Over the last few months the Company has built a tremendous foundation that includes raising over $4 million through friends and family, retired all Company debt, simplified the balance sheet and expanded our Board of Directors and we are now ready to share our story with investors across the globe.”

In addition to the impressive accomplishments above, the Company recently placed a $1 million order of products for inventory, began planting seedlings on the Company’s approximately 200-acre hemp farm in Southwest Oregon, and received an independent fairness opinion on the farming operation showcasing an estimated enterprise value of between approximately $55 million and $74 million.

Interested in learning more about the Company, Phil Young and the Exactus, Inc. team will be meeting with investors across the country during the month of June. Investors interested in meeting with the team should contact Andrew Johnson for more information on availability at [email protected] or by phone at (509) 999-9695.

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc., is pursuing opportunities in hemp derived Cannabidiol, which is more commonly referred to as CBD. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. Industrial hemp is cultivated for the plant’s seed, fiber, and extracts. After 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp on the federal level. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, Hemp has generally been removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). A potential risk of growing hemp in the United States is that the entire crop must be destroyed if it tests at a THC percentage greater than 0.3%.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at [email protected] or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

