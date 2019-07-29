Exactus Inc. to Showcase Upcoming Product Portfolio at USA CBD Expo 2019

Stop by Booth 102 – 105 to sit down with the Exactus team and learn about our products

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) – (the “Company”), a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced it will be showcased at the upcoming USA CBD Expo in Miami Beach, Florida from August 2nd to August 4th.

The USA CBD Expo aims to bring together hundreds of leading CBD brands and products from vape manufacturers, holistic and health food producers, pet care brands and a wide variety of other brands from around the world.

Exactus will have a 10’x40′ booth located at 102-105 on the showroom floor and will also be catering a premium hosted bar on the first day of the event. During the event, attendees will be able to see and sample our latest CBD products, take advantage of special promotions and discounts, participate in product demonstrations and educational sessions of CBD, and learn about the benefits of Cannabinoids and how Exactus can be your one-stop solution for all your CBD needs.

In addition, attendees will be able to watch a series of films that show the progression of Exactus farms up to the current state of growth on a 20 ft screen. Emiliano Aloi, the company’s President, said, “This industry is so new that the actual consumer has little idea of what a professionally-operated farm looks like and where their products come from. We go to great lengths to create video content that educates the consumers on how the health of the plant translates to a healthier product for their bodies”.

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc. is a company advocated to reintegrating the hemp supply chain into the world’s mainstream commercial markets, including the farming, development and distribution of hemp-derived Cannabidiol products, which is more commonly referred to as CBD, and is one of the non-psychoactive Cannabinoids found in the plant. Industrial hemp is a type of Cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the Cannabis plant. Industrial hemp is cultivated for the plant’s seed, fiber, and extracts. After 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp on the federal level as an agricultural crop. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, Hemp has generally been removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). A potential risk of growing hemp in the United States is that the entire crop must be destroyed if it tests at a THC percentage greater than 0.3%.

