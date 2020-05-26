Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Exagen to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Exagen to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exagen, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9.  The conference will be a virtual event this year.  Mr. Rocca’s presentation will take place at 1:20 PM CDT. 

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations section of the Exagen website at https://investors.exagen.com/

A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Exagen investor relations website beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on its proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Westwicke Partners
Mike Cavanaugh
[email protected]
646.677.1838

Company Contact
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
760.477.5514

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.