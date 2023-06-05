Analyze how to view, understand, and feel again in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Everything I Learned About Mental Health Began at Twenty-Two cover

Charleston, SC, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the age of 22, Ira Schulte was a post graduate student working in the field of rehabilitation services in a large public New York city hospital with men who were recently paralyzed from the waist or neck down. This experience left him with profound compassion for those struggling with their physical and mental health. His empathy would only deepen as he began a career in social work and psychotherapy, so in his desire to help others, Schulte opened a private practice and began treating individuals and couples. Throughout his career, Schulte learned the importance of giving back, and while he is now retired, he still has more to offer the world. In his latest publication, Everything I Learned About Mental Health Began at Twenty-Two, he unpacks America’s current mental health crisis and offers hope to those who are suffering. “Mental health is an epidemic in modern society,” Schulte said. “In this book, I explore this complex issue by sharing insights from my career along with glimpses from my personal journey with mental health issues.”

Contextualizing America’s mental health crisis through contemporary social issues, such as bullying, mass killings, terrorism, racial inequities, women’s rights, immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and political currents, Schulte educates readers on key considerations and recommendations for managing one’s mental health. Using real-life narratives to reflect the challenges of life, Schulte weaves his own mental health struggles into stories and lessons gleaned from clients, friends and family to highlight the importance of learning from others. Schulte said, “My hope is to help others live life to the fullest by savoring the good things in life – and by learning how to laugh at life and oneself.”

Everything I Learned About Mental Health Began at Twenty-Two is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Ira Schulte is the author of Everything I Learned About Prostate Cancer Began at Sixty-Five. A retired social worker and psychotherapist, he attended both the prestigious Stuyvesant High School and the Columbia University School of Social Work. His post graduate positions included working with the elderly and severely disabled individuals in their homes, community settings, agencies, and senior living settings. His private psychotherapy practice included the elderly and disabled as well as individuals and couples struggling with relationships, work, family, drugs, alcohol, gender issues, eating disorders, phobias, anxiety, and depression. During a second career in real estate, he organized volunteer efforts through his employer which included feeding the homeless and hungry as well as care for seniors, LGBTQ+ members, and foster care children. He is a husband, father, grandfather, friend, cancer survivor, and motivational speaker.

Attachment

Everything I Learned About Mental Health Began at Twenty-Two

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com