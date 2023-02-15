With market-leading LED innovation and field-proven reliability, Phoseon adds further energy-efficient alternatives in UV lighting solutions across industrial curing, scientific illumination and non-contact UVC disinfection to Excelitas’ extensive illumination technologies portfolio

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Excelitas Technologies Corp., a leading industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven photonic solutions, completed the acquisition of Phoseon Technology, Inc, Hillsboro, OR, USA on February 15, 2023. Phoseon is an established pioneer in the design and manufacture of world-class LED-based industrial curing and scientific illumination solutions delivering field-proven reliability and enabling significant efficiency gains for a wide range of global customers.

“I am delighted to welcome the Phoseon team to the Excelitas family. Phoseon’s core capabilities in LED innovation and manufacturing ideally complement our existing technology offering and provide an excellent opportunity for expanded R&D cooperation to better serve our customers,” said Paul Brierley, Vice President Lighting at Excelitas Technologies. “Furthermore, Phoseon’s compelling standard product portfolio promises tremendous growth when combined with our expansive global channel sales network. We are enthused with the prospect of offering the markets our extensive reach and broader range of UV LED solutions,” Brierley concluded.

Phoseon joins Excelitas’ commercial business unit and will continue to operate from its state-of-the-art headquarters in Hillsboro, OR, extending Excelitas’ geographic footprint into the Pacific Northwest.

“Phoseon’s market strength in UV curing for the printing, coatings and finishing sectors is a perfect fit with Excelitas’ proven leadership in UV curing for the medical device and electronics manufacturing space. Together, we offer comprehensive sales and support for curing solutions across the broadest possible range of applications,” said Bill Cortelyou, President and CEO of Phoseon Technology. “We are extremely pleased with the strong support and seamless integration that this partnership will create. We see increased LED and UV innovation forthcoming and expect significant growth in this new partnership,” Cortelyou added.

The acquisition of Phoseon is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by Excelitas Technologies since its founding in 2010. It is the fifth such acquisition since Excelitas was acquired by AEA Investors (New York, NY, USA) in December 2017.

For more information, visit www.excelitas.com and www.phoseon.com.

About Phoseon Technology

Founded in 2002 in Portland, OR, USA, Phoseon Technology started the LED revolution for both Industrial Curing applications and Life Sciences solutions. Building from our strong background in solid-state semiconductor devices, we utilize native diodes and Semiconductor Light Matrix™ (SLM) technology to manufacture LED systems with leading reliability and innovation in our market sectors served. With over 300 patents worldwide, Phoseon has earned the reputation for technological innovation, quality and reliability. As the market leader with the broadest portfolio of UV LED unit offerings for our key markets, we welcome the opportunity to work jointly with you in developing further innovative solutions. Visit www.phoseon.com for more information.

About Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Excelitas Technologies® is a leading industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven photonic solutions to meet the illumination, optical, optronic, imaging, sensing and detection needs of our OEM and end-user customers. Serving a vast array of applications across biomedical, scientific, semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, safety & security, consumer products, defense and aerospace sectors, Excelitas stands committed to enabling our customers’ success in their many various end-markets. Our team consists of more than 7,500 professionals working across North America, Europe and Asia, to serve customers worldwide.

Connect with Excelitas on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter, or visit our website at www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas® and Excelitas Technologies® are registered trademarks of Excelitas Technologies Corp. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

PR Contacts:

Scott Orr

Senior Director of Global Marketing – Commercial

scott.orr@excelitas.com

+1 (781) 996-5925