SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) Excellence Awards recently named Jared DeVroom, Senior SBA Loan Officer at Mountain America Credit Union, the 2023 Community Lender of the Year in Utah.

Dale Fisher, senior commercial real estate loan officer at Mountain America was also a finalist in the Community Lender of the Year category.

The annual CCIM Excellence Awards honor Utah commercial real estate professionals who exemplify the highest degree of business excellence. To become a CCIM, a designee must complete a rigorous program of advanced coursework and training in financial and market analysis, as well as demonstrate extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry. The Excellence Awards event recognizes individuals from 16 different industry categories.

“Jared consistently exceeds expectations due to his commitment to guiding our members forward through the lending process and providing them with the financial products and services they need to achieve their business dreams,” said Michael Griffiths, vice president of business lending at Mountain America. “As a credit union we provide the same services any other financial institution can with the added benefit of being member-owned which means our members’ best interests drive everything we do.”

In fiscal year 2022, which ended September 30, 2022, Mountain America’s small business lending team created 139 new small-business loans totaling more than $100 million. Small business loans benefit not only the small business, but also play an important role in creating more jobs, encouraging people to stay in the community, increasing revenue and strengthening the local economy.

“I take great pride in working with small business owners in Utah to assist them in growing their businesses, creating new jobs and strengthening our economy,” DeVroom said. “I realize that an award like this is the result of the dedication of our entire small business team and their unwavering commitment to serving our members and helping them define and achieve their business dreams.”

