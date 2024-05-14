New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called for migrants to be allowed to work as lifeguards as the city faces a shortage for the role — arguing that many are “excellent swimmers.”
Adams was asked at a press conference about a lifeguard shortage in the city as Memorial Day nears and with the summer months approaching.
He said the situation could be helped “If we had a migrant and asylum seeker plan that states those jobs that we are…in high demand w
