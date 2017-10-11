Exchange notice regarding Nilfisk Holding A/S

Please be informed that Nilfisk Holding will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 October 2017.

ISIN: DK0060907293 Name: Nilfisk Holding Volume: 27,126,369 shares (DKK 542,527,380) Face value: DKK 20 Segment: Large CAP * Average Daily Turnover: EUR 4,000,000 * Average Daily Number of Transactions: 600 * Short name: NLFSK Orderbook ID: 144340 Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross CCP/14 Tick Size /no XCSE Other Equities/229 MIC Code XCSE CCP cleared: Yes

* Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notice of 4 October 2017

Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

2000 Industrials 2700 Industrial Goods & Services

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66