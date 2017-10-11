Exchange notice regarding Nilfisk Holding A/S

Please be informed that Nilfisk Holding will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 October 2017.
|ISIN:
|DK0060907293
|Name:
|Nilfisk Holding
|Volume:
|27,126,369 shares (DKK 542,527,380)
|Face value:
|DKK 20
|Segment:
|Large CAP *
|Average Daily Turnover:
|EUR 4,000,000 *
|Average Daily Number of Transactions:
|600 *
|Short name:
|NLFSK
|Orderbook ID:
|144340
|Market Segment / no
|CPH Equities intraday cross CCP/14
|Tick Size /no
|XCSE Other Equities/229
|MIC Code
|XCSE
|CCP cleared:
|Yes
* Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notice of 4 October 2017
Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)
|2000
|Industrials
|2700
|Industrial Goods & Services
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
