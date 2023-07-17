Fairgoers can use promo code EXCITECU for $5 off Fair tickets until July 25

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Excite Credit Union today announced that it will support the 2023 Santa Clara County Fair, to be held July 26 through August 6 at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, as a principal sponsor.

Sponsoring The Fair is the latest demonstration of Excite giving back to the Santa Clara County community. What distinguishes credit unions is the services they offer to Members as part of a cooperative. By joining Excite, Members become part of a financial community that invests in the success of other Members and neighborhood businesses.

“We are thrilled that Excite CU has stepped up as a sponsor for the return of The Fair,” said Abe Andrade, Executive Director of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation. “Excite continually supports family-oriented activities in the community and represents the values of access and inclusivity that are important to The Fair and the County of Santa Clara.”

“As the community’s credit union, Excite is happy to support the return of The Fair,” said Brian Dorcy, CEO of Excite Credit Union. “This year, we will highlight our new collaboration with the CalKIDS children’s savings program. Folks can stop by our community corner at The Fair and learn how the State of California and Excite are helping children start college and career savings accounts. We will also have giveaways and other promotions to show fairgoers the benefits of becoming members of the Excite community.”

Excite Credit Union has often been recognized for its Member services. Last year, Excite received the 2022 Customer Experience Organization of the Year award at the 13th annual Customer Service Revolution conference.

For more information about the 2023 Santa Clara County Fair visit http://thefair.org . The community can receive $5 off The Fair tickets by using promo code EXCITECU by July 25, 2023.

For more Excite Credit Union news and a copy of the annual report, visit https://excitecu.org/media .

About Excite Credit Union

Excite Credit Union is Member-owned and Member-focused, giving everyone the chance to build a stronger financial future. With branches in California and North Carolina, Excite offers a full range of banking services and is committed to making life affordable for everyone. Excite also is the only credit union based in Santa Clara County designated as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Low Income Designated Credit Union (LICU), and a Juntos Avanzamos member. These designations reflect the credit union’s ongoing commitment to serving low-to-moderate income and immigrant communities with fair, safe bank deposit and loan products. For more information, visit www.excitecu.org .

Media Contact:

Nina Cole

408-979-3653

ncole@excitecu.org