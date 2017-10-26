Exciting New Phase at Tristania in Cypress Village Offers Desirable Homesites Near Garden Center Park

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The newest phase release at California Pacific Homes’ Tristania in Cypress Village is now available, offering desirable locations just steps from a family-friendly park. Choose from four innovative attached townhome designs, each highlighted by open-concept interiors, modern amenities, spacious rear yards and a setting near Garden Center Park’s pools, spa, club room, tot lot, BBQs and picnic areas. Cypress Village’s other community parks are only minutes away, offering even more amenities that include sports fields, lighted tennis courts, pools, a community center and more. Access to award-winning Irvine schools, excellent shopping, entertainment and business centers are also conveniently within reach.

“The new homesites at Tristania are amazing, especially with the walk-close location to such a great village park,” said Leslie Stillman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing and Design Center for California Pacific Homes. “Don’t miss your chance to own one of these sought-after new townhomes.”

Tristania in Cypress Village features two-story attached home designs with Santa Barbara, Early California and Formal Spanish-style architecture. Stylish interiors showcase three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and two-car attached garages in approximately 1,606 to 1,934 square feet. The Residence One offers a versatile loft option in lieu of bedroom three and all homes include a private rear yard with a patio and trellis for outdoor entertaining. Prices start from the high $700,000s.

Cypress Village, one of the Villages of Irvine created by the Irvine Company, offers residents everything families want and need to thrive now and in the years to come. Offering the next generation in new home designs, Cypress Village provides residents with resort-style recreation, acres of parks and is conveniently located just moments away from the region’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment. Students attend schools within the award-winning Irvine Unified School District.

Irvine Company Community Development, the nation’s premier master planner, created the Villages of Irvine®, which was ranked by a John Burns Real Estate Consulting report as the top-selling master-planned community in the U.S. in 2016. The Villages of Irvine delivers timeless architecture set among the best park system in Southern California, the best public schools in the state, and the safest city in America — for 12 straight years, according to FBI statistics. This highly acclaimed community is also renowned for its more than 57,000 acres of preserved open space; world-class shopping, dining and entertainment; and modern business centers — all of which work together to create an unparalleled quality of life. Thanks in large part to the Villages of Irvine, Money magazine routinely ranks the city of Irvine as the one of the state’s “Best Places to Live.” For more information, please visit VillagesofIrvine.com.

California Pacific Homes is a landmark homebuilder comprised of forward thinkers who possess the capacity and intuition to design and deliver inventive new neighborhoods in the most desirable locations. Driven by innovation and a fresh approach, the art and expertise of homebuilding is elevated to the next level by consistently introducing extraordinary new-home opportunities to the Southern California marketplace. For more information, please visit www.calpacifichomes.com.

To visit Tristania at Cypress Village in Irvine from the 5 freeway, exit Sand Canyon Ave. and turn left. Turn right on Great Park Boulevard and take a right to enter the village. Follow signs to the models. Sales office is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm (starting Saturday, October 28th the sales office winter hours will be, open daily from 10 am to 5 pm). For more information, call 949.833.6159.

