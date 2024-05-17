2024 Industry Outlook Report

Leawood, KS, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leawood, KS—National Healthcareer Association (NHA) today released its 2024 Industry Outlook Report, providing insights into the current allied health landscape and findings highlighting the growing importance of certification, the challenges of hiring and retention, and the strategies organizations are using to measure and improve their training programs.

“Our 2024 Industry Outlook offers key insights and actionable data for allied health educators and employers to help navigate the sector’s evolving challenges in order to adapt and thrive in this ever-changing environment,” said Kathy Hunter, Segment Leader for NHA. “This report highlights workforce demands, the needs of employees, and which skills are needed for delivering high-quality care.”

Key insights from the 2024 Industry Outlook include:

Healthcare Staffing Crisis Prompts Focus on Career Growth Training

With a reported gap in practical skills, many employers are developing training programs for new hires and reskilling existing employees. Career laddering programs are seen as a retention tool, and 53% of healthcare organizations that employ patient care technicians, 52% of healthcare organizations that employ medical assistants, and 50% of healthcare organizations that employ pharmacy technicians provide career growth or laddering programs.

Industry Credential Value Remains Strong Among Employers

The NHA report reveals that employers often require certifications for key positions such as medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, and phlebotomists. Employers overwhelmingly prefer credentialed candidates, as 83% said they would choose a certified candidate over an uncertified candidate, and 74% of employers report increased pay for credentialed employees.

Recruitment and Retention Efforts Are Critical

The report underscores the importance of retaining the current workforce, with a significant percentage of employers focusing on reducing turnover. The survey shows that employers are introducing opportunities for employees to gain advanced skills, with 86% of employers offering on-the-job training, 60% of employers offering online training, 55% offering workshops, and 36% offering labs and simulations.

The results reported in the 2024 Industry Outlook Report were conducted by a third-party research firm from November 9-14, 2023, and included 323 respondents. For more information, the full 2024 Industry Outlook Report is available here.

About National Healthcareer Association

NHA is building the next generation of allied health professionals. Since 1989, we have helped over 1.25 million people access a better future in healthcare. From innovative learning solutions to certification and career development, we partner with individuals, educators, and employers to elevate the learning experience, ensure practice, and career readiness and drive positive outcomes for the industry, allied health professionals, and ultimately patients. For more information, visit www.nhanow.com.

