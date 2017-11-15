Exclusive: Amazon scraps bundled video service – sources

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc has scrapped plans to launch an online streaming service bundling popular U.S. broadcast and cable networks because it believes it cannot make enough money on such a service, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
