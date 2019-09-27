Exclusive: As North Korea expands arsenal, Japan’s missile defense shield faces unforeseen costs – sources

Additional tests may add at least $500 million to Japan’s price tag for two U.S.-built ballistic missile interceptor stations that could struggle to shoot down the latest North Korean missile types, four government and defense sources said.
