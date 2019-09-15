Exclusive: Australia concluded China was behind hack on parliament, political parties – sources   

Australian intelligence determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack on its national parliament and three largest political parties before the general election in May, five people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
