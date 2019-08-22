Exclusive: Boeing, grappling with uneven 737 supply chain, targets 52 per month in February – sources

Boeing Co has told suppliers it will resume production of its best-selling 737 jets at a rate of 52 aircraft per month in February 2020, then stepping up to a record 57 jets monthly in June, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
