Exclusive: Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba eyes $15 billion late November listing – sources

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to launch a Hong Kong share offering to raise $10 billion to $15 billion in the final week of November, in a deal that could boost the Asian financial hub as it struggles with anti-government protests.
