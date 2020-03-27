Brazil will cut back on efforts to fight environmental crimes during the coronavirus outbreak, an official at environmental agency Ibama told Reuters, despite concerns that reduced protection could lead to a spike in deforestation.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: Brazil scales back environmental enforcement amid coronavirus - March 27, 2020
- Exclusive: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse - March 27, 2020
- Exclusive: Support for Hong Kong protesters’ demands rises even as coronavirus halts rallies: poll - March 27, 2020