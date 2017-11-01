Exclusive Charter Service (ECS) Jets Delivers More than 250,000 Pounds of Supplies to Puerto Rico

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exclusive Charter Service (ECS) Jets partnered with the “Friends of Puerto Rico” nonprofit to deliver more than 250,000 pounds of supplies to Puerto Rico on October 20th, using a chartered 747 that landed at Aguadilla airport in the western part of Puerto Rico, the region hit hardest by Hurricane Maria. Onboard the 747 were industrial generators that will be used to power hospitals and schools in Puerto Rico, along with food, water and medicine.

Departing from its West Palm Beach, Fla. location, Exclusive Charter Service Jets will transport yet another 265,000 pounds of much-needed supplies via two MD-11 jets on Tuesday, Nov. 2 — including providing supplies for the Regazo de Paz orphanage. Working with “Friends of Puerto Rico,” ECS Jets plans to deliver three million more pounds of aid over the next 90 days.

“Americans have been very generous in donating items for Puerto Rico, but those donations aren’t getting to the people who need them, so we wanted to help solve that problem by leveraging our expertise in private jets, cargo and logistics to get those items there quickly,” said Jason Johnson, founder and CEO of Exclusive Charter Service. “On our Oct. 20th trip, we got more than 250,000 pounds of supplies there in one day (the biggest concentration of industrial generators delivered yet) and worked with Puerto Ricans on the ground to get the supplies to the people and organizations who need them.”

He added, “To help get these much-needed donations and supplies transported to Puerto Rico, we encourage Americans to donate via our Puerto Rico Jet Relief GoFundMe campaign or directly to Friends of Puerto Rico. And, for those charities and organizations that need help getting donated supplies to Puerto Rico, we are glad to help deliver these donations and encourage you to get in touch with us.”

“The Board of Directors of ‘Friends of Puerto Rico’ is happy to have partnered with ECS Jets with its extensive disaster relief experience and its exceptional service, helping to make these essential delivery missions successful,” said Angelique Sina, Executive Director of Friends of Puerto Rico.

About Exclusive Charter Service (ECS) Jets

Exclusive Charter Service (ECS) Jets, with more than a decade of experience in private jet brokerage and charter, has a fleet of private jets available for trips anywhere in the U.S. In addition, it offers the Aero Club card membership, for trips on its company-managed aircraft and its distinguished managed partner fleet. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla., ECS has additional locations in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Miami as well as Ronkonkoma, New York; New York City and Nashville, Tenn.

About Friends of Puerto Rico

Friends of Puerto Rico is a non-partisan, non-profit organization 501(c)(3) based in Washington, DC that contributes financially to the orange economy by supporting the arts, education and entrepreneurship programs to catalyze economic development and stimulate sustainable economic development.

