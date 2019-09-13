China has called on its biggest state firms to take a more active role in Hong Kong, including stepping up investment and asserting more control of companies in the financial hub, executives familiar with the matter said, as Beijing attempts to calm months of unrest in the city.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong - September 12, 2019
- Biden attacks Warren, Sanders over healthcare costs in Democratic 2020 debate - September 12, 2019
- Asian shares advance on U.S.-China trade progress, ECB easing - September 12, 2019