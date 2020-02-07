Exclusive: China’s mobile giants to take on Google’s Play store – sources

China’s Xiaomi , Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, in a move analysts say is meant to challenge the dominance of Google’s Play store.
