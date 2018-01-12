Exclusive: Current and former Uber security staffers cast doubt on spying claims

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – The former security chief of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER.UL] swore in a closed legal proceeding that he knew of no attempts to steal trade secrets from anyone, including Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit Waymo, and would be “shocked” if that had occurred.
