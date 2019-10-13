Exclusive: Damascus, Kurdish-led SDF held talks at Russian airbase – Kurdish politician

The Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been holding negotiations at a Russian airbase in Syria, a Syrian Kurdish politician told Reuters on Sunday, expressing hope for a deal that would halt a Turkish attack.
