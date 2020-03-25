Exclusive: ECB’s Lagarde asked euro zone ministers to consider one-off ‘coronabonds’ issue – officials

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde asked euro zone finance ministers during a videoconference on Tuesday evening to seriously consider a one-off joint debt issue of “coronabonds” to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, four officials said.
