Exclusive: Germany ran world’s largest current account surplus in 2019 – Ifo

Germany’s current account surplus remained the world’s largest last year despite trade tensions, the Ifo economic institute will say on Monday, in an estimate likely to renew criticism of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s fiscal policies.
