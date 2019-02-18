Mining giant Glencore has bought 200,000 tons of aluminum on the London Metal Exchange and will take delivery of the metal from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang, Malaysia, five sources familiar with the matter said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: Glencore to take 200,000 T of aluminum from ISTIM Port Klang warehouses - February 18, 2019
- N.C. congressional contest marred by absentee ballot scheme: official - February 18, 2019
- EU’s Juncker expects Trump to refrain from imposing higher tariffs on cars - February 18, 2019