Exclusive: Huawei in early talks with U.S. firms to license 5G platform – Huawei executive

Blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei is in early-stage talks with some U.S. telecoms companies about licensing its 5G network technology to them, a Huawei executive told Reuters on Friday.
