Exclusive: India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn – sources

India is likely to agree an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees ($19.6 billion) to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
