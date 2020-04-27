Exclusive: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale – sources

An investor group that comprises investment firm Mudrick Capital Management LP and Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point LLC plans to challenge a $600 million financing package that Neiman Marcus Group has lined up for its looming bankruptcy, and will push the U.S. department store operator to sell itself, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
