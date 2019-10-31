Exclusive: Iran intervenes to prevent ousting of Iraqi prime minister – sources

Iran has stepped in to prevent the ouster of Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi by two of Iraq’s most influential figures amid weeks of anti-government demonstrations, sources close to both men told Reuters.
