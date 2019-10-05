Exclusive: Iran not ‘drawing back’ militarily after Saudi attack – U.S. admiral

Iran has not drawn back to a less threatening military posture in the region following the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabia, the top U.S. admiral in the Middle East told Reuters, suggesting persistent concern despite a lull in violence.
