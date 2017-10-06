ANKARA/LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Iran has signaled to six world powers that it is open to talks about its ballistic missile arsenal, seeking to reduce tension over the disputed program, Iranian and Western officials familiar with the overtures told Reuters.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: Iran open to talks over its ballistic missile program – sources - October 6, 2017
- Catalan parliament defies Madrid pressure, works on independence declaration - October 6, 2017
- Tropical Storm Nate heads for Mexico and U.S. after killing 22 - October 6, 2017