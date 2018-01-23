Exclusive: Looted cash, gold help Islamic State recruit in Philippines

MARAWI CITY, Philippines (Reuters) – Islamist insurgents looted cash, gold and jewellery worth tens of millions of dollars when they occupied a southern Philippines town last year, treasure one of their leaders has used to recruit around 250 fighters for fresh attacks.
