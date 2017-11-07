UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Argentina’s economy will grow “a little more than 3 percent” in 2017, President Mauricio Macri said in an interview on Tuesday, acknowledging his government will likely have to make payments on debt linked to the country’s economic performance.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Senator seeks explanation for career U.S. prosecutor’s abrupt resignation - November 7, 2017
- Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street - November 7, 2017
- Exclusive: Macri says Argentina’s economy to grow more than 3 percent this year - November 7, 2017