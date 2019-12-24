Exclusive: Malware broker behind U.S. hacks is now teaching computer skills in China

A Chinese malware broker who was sentenced in the United States this year for dealing in malicious software linked to major hacks is back at his old workplace: teaching high-school computer courses, including one on internet security.
